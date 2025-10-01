BB 19: Tanya Mittal passionately describes her dream of Amaal Mallik's office-cum-cafe

Mumbai, Oct 1, IANS In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Season 19 that went on air, contestant Tanya Mittal once again caught everyone's attention with her heartfelt admiration for singer-composer Amaal Malik.

During a candid conversation inside the house, Tanya was seen sharing her unique vision of creating a studio café dedicated to her best friend Amaal's music and journey.

Talking to fellow contestants Neelam Giri, Basir Ali, and Amaal Malik himself, Tanya passionately described her dream where the café would feature walls filled with Amaal's iconic songs, QR codes to explore stories behind each track, and a cosy atmosphere where only his music would play. Amaal, pleasantly surprised by the idea, jokingly responded by calling it a café for "Amaal-ians", a term fondly used for his fans.

The light-hearted moment quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the episode. However, in the recent episode, we also witnessed a dramatic turn with the re-entry of Nehal Chudasma after her stint in the secret room. Nehal, upon entering, wasted no time in stirring conversations as she directly approached Amaal Mallik, cautioning him about Tanya's intentions. Nehal claimed that Tanya was using Amaal for her game strategy, accused her of being unnecessarily clingy and advised him to distance himself.

Amaal, however, paid no heed to Nehal's feedback and instead went straight to Tanya and their group of friends in the house, openly sharing what Nehal had told him. Amaal formally stated that he did not like the way Nehal was speaking about Tanya and that her remarks seemed uncalled for. Despite the growing chatter, Tanya has always chosen to remain calm while Amaal continues to stand by her.

Adding to the buzz, Tanya and Amaal have often been romantically linked outside the house by fans, but both have always maintained that their bond is built on deep friendship and mutual respect, insisting that they are very good friends and nothing beyond that.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor