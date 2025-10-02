BB 19: Zeishan Quadri gets angry at audience: "Tum Mera Ghar Chalate Ho Kya?"

Mumbai Oct 2 Bigg Boss 19 has once again turned into a battleground of emotions, with writer and contestant Zeishan Quadri making headlines for his unfiltered outburst inside the house.

In the recent episode, an agitated Quadri, visibly irritated by certain comments by housemates regarding a favour done for him, turned towards the camera and directly addressed the audience in a rare fourth wall-breaking moment.

In a fit of rage, he declared, "Suno Bharat ki janata, main aisa hi hoon. Tum mera ghar chalaate ho kya? Bojh dena hai to do, nahin dena hai to nikal jao. Main kisi ke baap ki bhi nahin sunta, tumhari kya sunoon? (Listen, people of India, this is how I am. Do you run my household? If you want to give a burden, then give it; if you don't want to, then get out. I don't listen to anyone's father either, why would I listen to you?)"

'Quadri's blunt tone and unbothered attitude have left fans debating whether he's being brutally real or unnecessarily arrogant.' Known for his straightforward and often abrasive personality, Quadri has constantly called out fellow housemates for being fake and indulging in drama just for the cameras. While some viewers applaud him for keeping it real, others feel his rudeness crosses a line.

Interestingly, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan praised Zeishan Quadri for showing his raw, unfiltered side, calling him extremely real and saying that he was not hiding behind any facade. Salman's validation only added fuel to the ongoing discussions about Quadri's no-nonsense approach in the house.

He has always been seen calling out Kunickaa Sadanand for being fake and rude. Nehal Chudasma, who was in the secret room after re-entering the Bigg Boss 19 house, had mentioned how Zeishan is looking real from a viewer's perspective and that he should continue his game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor