'BB16': Bharti Singh roots for Archana, but Priyanka, MC Stan corner pop vote

Mumbai, Feb 12 As the countdown for the 'Bigg Boss 16' finale began on Sunday, comedian and reality star Bharti Singh was spotted on the show's sets and seen rooting for Miss Bikini India 2018 Archana Gautam, who she said was her favourite to win the title. Bharti also praised MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.

She clearly was out of step with the popular mood, which seems from online polls to be overwhelmingly favouring 'Udaariyaan' actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. And, in what looks like a late comeback by MC Stan, he has left Priyanka far behind on Twitter, with 4,75,000 tweets (and counting!) in his favour, causing the hashtag #MCStanJeetnaMangta to trend wildly.

A fan expressed the prevailing view on Priyanka when he wrote: "She's our Fighter. She's fought for her own survival throughout the Season. Now she'll fight for the Trophy tonight. It has been a tough journey but she made it, she's a hell of a strong lady. Girl, u r a fire within urself, too bold & badass to handle!!"

Countered an MC Stan fan: "#BiggBoss16Finale #MCStan journey has proved that he remained natural & real right from the beginning to the end. He speaks of his real-life struggle to get recognition as a rapper. Deserves #Biggbosstrophy. The rest depends on voting @ColorsTV."

Apart from Priyanka, MC Stan and Archana, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare are also in the race for the trophy.

