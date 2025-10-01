BB19: Awez Darbar brushes aside infidelity rumours, prioritises fiancée Nagma Mirajkar’s opinion above all

Mumbai Oct 1 Social media influencer and dancer Awez Darbar's eviction from Bigg Boss Season 19 during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode left fans shockingly disappointed.

Soon after his eviction, his fiancée Nagma Mirajkar, who was also a part of BB 19, shared an emotional video compiling her and Awez's most memorable moments from their Bigg Boss Season 19 journey.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “GOD’S PLAN > OUR PLAN proud of you @awez_darbar You did so well inside the Bigg Boss house, be it tasks, entertainment or arguments!! Not just inside; your impact outside was massive too. Creating a whole Instagram trend beyond those walls is a win in itself.” She added, “Your journey coming to a halt is honestly a shocker because you deserved to stay much longer." But everything is planned by HIM, and his plan is always greater than ours."

Nagma further expressed, “What I admire most is how you handled yourself. Even when personal things were thrown at you, you stayed calm. You stood by your friends, and even if that doesn’t always make it to the episodes, I saw with my own eyes how you kept everyone together. That strength, that dignity – that’s your real victory!!” She concluded, “This is just one chapter, not the end. always rooting for you, always proud.” Awez Darbar, later re-sharing Nagma's post on his social media stories, penned a heartfelt note for her.

He wrote, “Thank you, my jalebi bai... Kaun kya sochta hai farak nahi padhta... Tum kya sochti ho, woh farak padhta hai... Love you more, my bebzu asli journey toh ab shuru hogi. (“Thank you, my jalebi bai… It doesn’t matter what others think… what you think, that’s what matters… Love you more, my bebzu; the real journey will begin now.”

The couple had already revealed inside the Bigg Boss 19 house that they were set to take their relationship to the next level and planned to get married soon. Their chemistry and emotional connection became one of the season's most talked-about highlights, winning hearts across the nation.

Known for his entertaining presence and strong gameplay inside the house, Awez was considered one of the season's most loved contestants.

