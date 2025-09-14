BB19: Farah Khan slams Nehal, says “Woman Card” is not a trump card to be used when things aren't going your way

Mumbai, Sep 14 Intense drama unfolded inside the Bigg Boss 19 house during a task that made contestant Nehal Chudasama weep for hours, creating unnecessary drama that finally drew sharp criticism from none other than Farah Khan.

Farah Khan, who hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan's absence on the 13th of September, slammed Nehal for creating a mountain out of a molehill and trying to send out a prerogative of Amaal Mallik having physically hurt her intentionally during the task. Mincing no words, Farah called out Nehal’s behaviour and gave her a placard with the words “Woman Card” written on it and addressed it firmly.

Khan told Nehal not to misuse gender as a trump card when you want things your way by hook or by crook. She also asked Nehal to channel her strength and intelligence in the right place and not unnecessarily create a hue and cry about petty and small issues and exaggerate them. Addressing that women should not cross lines just to gain sympathy, Farah firmly said, “The woman’s card is not a trump card to be used when things are not going your way!”

For the uninitiated, during a task that had Nehal against Amaal, she was hurt while playing it and went on to cry buckets and eventually accused Amaal Mallik of having touched her inappropriately, and Amaal was seen apologising to Nehal and constantly saying that he did not do anything intentionally, but Nehal initially paid no heed and kept crying. Amaal was later seen breaking down in tears for being accused wrongly. Tanya Mittal was seen comforting a broken Amaal with her words and a story of winning at life.

