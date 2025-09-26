BB19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia's fun take on Awez Darbar and Neelam Giri's fight is hilarious

Mumbai Sep 26 The Bigg Boss season 19 house continues to churn out viral moments, and the latest video featuring ex-contestants Natalia and Nagma Mirajkar has only added more buzz to the ongoing season.

The duo shared their reaction to a recent heated moment between Awez Darbar and Neelam Giri, a clip that has now taken over the internet. The viral reel featured Awez Darbar taking playful digs at Neelam while dancing, turning his jibe into a mock performance that doubled as a fight.

His action added sarcasm for Neelam Giri, asking her to serve “more tea” to fellow contestants, focusing on how she had been only serving food to others in the house and had no game of her own. The fight through drama quickly became entertainment gold for viewers, with Awez’s teasing adding a performative flair to the spat. Neelam, on the other hand, appeared visibly frustrated but soon became a talking point amongst both fans and fellow contestants.

With music edits and remixes of the fight already circulating on the internet, where Awez' dialogues are being turned into catchy songs for reels, the episode has proven again how quickly Bigg Boss fights can also transform into music culture content.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 during the captaincy task, in a video footage shown, Baseer Ali was seen gossiping about Awez Darbar to Amaal Malik, talking about Awez Darbar's series of affairs and flings despite the fact that he has been dating Nagma for the past ten years. Awez, who lost his cool, was later seen bursting out into tears. Coming out in support of her boyfriend, Nagma posted a video showcasing her love for Awez.

She has very subtly yet strongly established her love and support for Awez through the video. The video seemed like a personal video of Nagma and Awez capturing their beautiful moments together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor