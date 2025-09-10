BB19: Neelam Giri blames Kunickaa Sadanand for being the reason behind 90% of the problems

Mumbai Sep 10 Bigg Boss 19 contestant Neelam Giri is finally seen putting forth her points of view and expressing whatever goes on in her mind regarding the fights and arguments going on in the house.

The Bhojpuri actress, recently in a video shared by the reality TV show’s host channel, was seen telling Ashnoor Kaur how she feels her mother-like figure Kunickaa Sadanand was wrong to target Tanya's mother and make it personal and ugly. Talking to Ashnoor, Neelam said, “90% of all the issues that are happening in the house are because of Ma'am (Kunickaa Sadanand).”

She told Ashnoor that according to her, Kunickaa feels that every girl should just wake up in the morning, not brush, not have a bath or gym or do their work but immediately get to the kitchen and start working, and that too only according to her. She added that she is unable to figure out how to make Kunickaa understand that her behaviour is not good.

For the uninitiated, recently, during a luxury budget task, contestant Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand had a massive showdown where the former broke down. During the task that required Kunickaa to distract Tanya, Sadanand crossed the line and dragged Tanya's mother and questioned her upbringing. Hearing her mother being dragged into the game and being insulted on national television, Tanya broke down in tears and became inconsolable. The entire house was seen lashing out at Kunickaa for being nothing but evil and mean and for crossing the line.

Kunickaa seemed unaffected and had no remorse and defended herself, saying that whatever she said was correct and that she does feel Tanya's mother failed to reach her basic good things! In yesterday's episode, Amaal Mallik too was seen taking a stand for BFF Tanya Mittal.

