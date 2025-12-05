BB19: Shehbaz Badesha on accusations for using late Sidharth Shukla's name for votes: 'Will always take his name, & no one can stop me'

Mumbai, Dec 5 Bigg Boss 19 evicted contestant Shehbaz Badesha, throughout his stint in the BB 19 house, was seen talking about late actor and BB 13 winner Siddharth Shukla, whom he knew very closely.

Shehbaz, while talking to IANS, spilled the beans on why he chose to talk about Sidharth Shukla despite being asked not to by the host, Salman Khan. “I will always take Sidharth Shukla’s name, and no one can stop me,” said Shehbaz while talking to IANS.

He elaborated, “During the game, I mentioned Sidharth’s name once, and it became an issue. He is like my brother; why can’t I take his name? We spent so much time together. It shouldn’t be considered wrong.”

The BB 19 contestant further elaborated, “His followers follow me on Instagram, and my sister Shehnaaz Gill’s followers also support me. I will always take Sidharth’s name, and no one can stop me.” Badesha added, “Even before Bigg Boss, I used to talk about them. I even got a tattoo of him four years ago. Why didn’t anyone say anything then? Was I in Pakistan?” he quipped.

“My Instagram has always been right here and active. My bond with him is genuine,” said Shehbaz.

For the uninitiated, Shehbaz’s sister and BB 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s camaraderie and pairing were loved by fans immensely. Fans had even created a hashtag for the two, that went by the name of #SidNaaz, that they lovingly refer to even after 4 years of Sidharth’s passing. Shehbaz knew Sidharth closely ever since then.

Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021 due to a heart attack. The actor’s sudden demise had sent shockwaves across that nation.

