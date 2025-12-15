BB19's Farrhana Bhatt & Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan Lall steal the spotlight with their intense 'eye-contact' dance

Mumbai, Dec 15 Reality show Bigg Boss season 19 first runner-up Farrhana Bhatt was seen dancing her heart out with none other than former co-contestant Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan Lall.

The actress recently threw a lavish success party that saw almost all of the Bigg Boss season 19 housemates join in. One of them was Kunickaa Sadanand, who throughout the party was seen having a ball of a time.

Her son Ayaan Lall was seen accompanying his mother. In a video shared by Farhana on her social media account, she was seen dancing to the song Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Joining her on stage were Kunickaa Sadanand, Ayaan Lall and a few others. Throughout the dance, Farrhana and Ayaan were seen dancing with each other on the same dance floor and exchanging eye contact, almost ignoring everybody else on the dance floor.

For the uninitiated, a few weeks ago, during the family week on the show, Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan Lall, had entered the house. It was during that specific episode when Farhana was seen running to meet Ayaan Lall, who had entered the house as Kunickaa's family member. The way Ayaan and Farhanna had hugged each other had taken the internet by storm.

A lot of fans mentioned that they felt a ‘spark’ between the two. Ayaan, during the family week stay, was seen telling Kunickaa to not feel demotivated or think she was being forgetful. He also had revealed how, because of her game in Bigg Boss, people outside had started recognising him as Kunickaa’s son. He also shared how his 15-minute appearance with Salman Khan on the BB 19 stage changed his life for the good.

Ayaan was heard saying, “Jahan main chalta hoon, vahan log mujhe bolte hain ki tu Kunickaa ka beta hai? I cannot take public transport or walk in public freely. Here, 15 minutes with Salman sir has changed my life (Wherever I go, people ask, ‘You’re Kunickaa’s son, right?’ I can’t take public transport or walk around freely anymore. Those 15 minutes with Salman Khan, sir, have changed my life.”

