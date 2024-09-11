Be the next Karan Johar: Viral casting call sends Bollywood into a frenzy

Mumbai, Sep 11 A viral video has surfaced online, raising eyebrows and setting the rumour mills on fire. The intriguing footage is inviting individuals to audition for the role of Karan Johar!

Yes, you read that right. The casting call humorously asks eager participants to submit a 1-minute introduction video along with their portfolios to land a chance to step into the iconic shoes of the celebrated filmmaker. But what is this all for? A Karan Johar biopic? A quirky new film with Karan in a triple role? Or perhaps, something even more ground-breaking?

The viral clip doesn’t stop there. The casting video cuts to a scene showing a long line of hopeful actors, each channelling their inner Karan Johar. From his signature flamboyance to his sharp wit, the actors mimic Johar’s distinct style with remarkable precision. But the real star of the show? None other than Karan Johar himself, seated behind the casting table, observing with a mix of amusement and his trademark razor-sharp critique.

Karan’s humorous commentary adds an extra layer of intrigue to this mysterious project. With the internet abuzz and fans speculating wildly, one question remains: What exactly is Karan Johar up to? Could we be witnessing the making of a film that sees Karan playing multiple versions of himself, or is this an entirely new concept that will once again showcase his unparalleled creativity?

For now, Bollywood enthusiasts are left to speculate, with everyone clamouring for more details about this mysterious casting call. One thing is certain: whatever this project turns out to be, it's bound to be a blockbuster filled with Karan Johar's signature flair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor