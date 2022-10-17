Be YouNick comes up with new streaming show 'Apna Villa'

Mumbai, Oct 17 Digital content creator Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as Be YouNick, is coming up with a new streaming show titled 'Apna Villa', which will also star Tusharr Khair and stand-up comedian Atul Khatri.

The trailer of the show was released on Monday and gives the audiences a sneak-peak into the roller-coaster life of central characters of Nick and Tushar, who have rented out an expensive villa for their vacation.

Commenting on the occasion of trailer launch, Nick said: "It's very 'apna', meaning 'close to the hearts of me and my team'. Over the years, people have appreciated my content, and 'Apna Villa' sets us out for an unforgettable and hilarious ride."

The show will follow the events after Tushar's character suddenly gets sacked from his job. The duo decides to sublet the villa to earn money and continue their sojourn. Soon, guests of all kinds, such as a demanding one played by Atul Khatri, start checking in. Chaos ensues, putting Nick and Tushar on a hilarious mission to delight their clients.

The show will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV from October 19.

"I hope that viewers shower love and adulation for the show and our first association with Amazon miniTV turns out to be super-fruitful", Nick said.

