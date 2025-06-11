Beach Boys fame Brian Wilson passes away at 82

Los Angeles [US], June 11 : Brian Wilson, Beach Boys co-founder, has passed away at the age of 82.

His family announced the news of his demise via an Instagram post, as per Variety.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," they wrote. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

The family concluded the post with phrase "Love & Mercy," which was the breakout single from WIlson's first solo album and later the name given to a 2014 film dramatization of his life story.

Wilson had been active as a touring artist up through 2022. In early 2024, it was announced that he was suffering from dementia, and a conservatorship was established at that time for his immediate personal needs after the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, as per Variety.

From 1962 to 1966, the Beach Boys racked up 10 top-10 hits and seven more top-40 chart entries for Capitol Records, most of them written or co-written and produced by Wilson; their popularity during this period was rivaled only by that of their English labelmates the Beatles, whom Wilson came to view as his artistic rivals.

Wilson is survived by daughters Carnie and Wendy and two adopted daughters, Daria and Delanie, from his second marriage.

