Beandri Booysen Dies at 19: South African TikTok Star Passes Away After Battling With Rare Ageing Disease

Beandri Booysen, a 19-year-old TikTok star from South Africa, has died after a courageous battle with Progeria, a rare genetic condition causing premature ageing. Her mother, Bea Booysen, confirmed the news on Facebook. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri, one of South Africa's most beloved and inspiring young women," she wrote. In the months leading up to her death, Ms Booysen underwent open-heart surgery and expressed a strong desire to spend Christmas with her family. The teenager also had osteoporosis and aortic stenosis, which affects blood flow from the heart.

Despite being diagnosed with Progeria, which typically limits life expectancy, Ms Booysen defied expectations and became a beloved figure on social media. She amassed over 278,000 followers on TikTok, where her videos spread joy and hope, inspiring many with her resilience and positive spirit. She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, using her unique spirit to inspire thousands of people worldwide.

Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS), is a rare and severe genetic disorder that affects one in four million children and causes rapid ageing and other health problems like brittle bones. Most children with this condition live until around 14 years of age. However, the progression of the disease varies, and some may die a younger age, while others may live into their late teens or even around 20 years. While there is no cure for Progeria, various treatments can help manage symptoms and slow disease progression.



