"Beautiful": Hrithik Roshan reacts to first look of Saba Azad's musical drama 'Songs of Paradise'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Saba Azad and Soni Razdan-starrer musical drama 'Songs of Paradise' will be out on August 29.

On Thursday, the makers shared the first look of the project, revealing that it will stream on Prime Video from August 29. Interestingly, the film's first asset garnered a shout-out from Saba's boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Taking to Instagram, he shared the motion poster and captioned it, "beautiful'."

Directed by Danish Renzu, and produced by Shafat Qazi and Danish Renzu, the film also features Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey.

The film dedicated to the veteran singers of Kashmir is inspired by the legendary voice of the late singer Raj Begum.

Raj Begum, who received a Padma Shri award in 2002, was one of the most powerful personalities in the early '50s and '60s.

On paying tribute to Raj Begum with his work, Danish Renzu in a press note said, "Songs of Paradise is a heartfelt tribute to Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum, the first female voice at Radio Kashmir. The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines."

He aded, "It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast. Thanks to Prime Video, audiences across the world will now be able to witness her storyone that has long deserved a place of pride."

'Songs of Paradise' is presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor