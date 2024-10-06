"Beautiful song": Demi Moore shares her admiration for daughter Scout Willis' new track

Washington [US], October 6 : Actor Demi Moore is a proud mother and she has all the praises for her daughter's musical journey, reported People.

She reposted the artwork for Scout Willis' latest single, 'Take Me' and wrote a touching message for her daughter on her Instagram handle.

"'TAKE ME' by @scoutlaruewillis. Beautiful song. Beautiful YOU," Moore, 61, captioned the image. "So proud of you my love!"

Willis responded, "Thank you mama."

This song marks her second track of the year under the name Scout LaRue Willis, following 'Over and Over'.

Willis last released an album in June 2022 with her self-titled debut.

Willis said while announcing the album, "had this idea that I shouldn't and couldn't pursue music full-time," before realizing that it was "just a very clever way to hide from the deep, unconscious fear I had around sharing myself and my art with the world."

"Looking back through the lens of this album and my own personal growth work, I'm in love with every experience that inspired these songs, every moment of challenge, heartbreak and victory, because each of them conspired to get me to this exact moment and I've never been more in love with myself and my life than I am right now," she said at the time, reported People.

Talking about Demi Moore, her film 'The Substance' recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In the film 'The Substance', Moore's character Elisabeth tries to create a young version of herself and for that she uses a black market drug.

The film, directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Margaret Qualley, delves with themes such as body image, societal expectations for women, and ageing. It received the Best Screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

