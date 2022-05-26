Beauty in black: Shakira brings old Hollywood glamour in high-slit dress at Cannes 2022

Colombian Singer Shakira caught eyeballs with her appearance at the 'Elvis' premiere during the Cannes Film Festival.

She arrived on the red carpet wearing a black strapless dress that featured a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high side slit.

For elevating her look, Shakira wore a pair of sheer black gloves and rocked an eye-catching dazzling ring over the top. Her silver necklace also stole the attention.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the Queen of Latin music wrote, "What an extraordinary movie of one of my favorite artists of all time."

Shakira's Cannes 2022 look has left fans in awe of her ageless beauty.

"Gorgeous," a social media user commented.

"OH EXACTLYYYYYY YOU SLAYED THEM ALL," another one wrote.

"Perfection," a netizen heaped praises on Shakira.

Apart from Shakira, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Kylie Minogue also hit the red carpet for the 'Elvis' premiere.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor