Beauty queen Nehal Chudasama reveals why she prefers the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ trophy to the ‘crown’

Mumbai, Aug 25 Former beauty queen Nehal Chudasama, who was named Miss Diva Universe in 2018, shared that since she has already won the crown, lived the emotion of winning the crown and represented her country, she would now choose the “Bigg Boss 19” trophy, as it offers greater visibility and a new kind of recognition.

“Since I’ve already won the crown, even if given the choice today, I would choose the trophy because the entire nation loves Bigg Boss. The visibility is definitely more. So, the trophy would be my choice. But I’m saying that because I’m done representing my country, I’ve already felt that emotion,” Nehal, who entered the Salman Khan-hosted show as a contestant, told IANS.

The actress said that it was neither ‘easy’ nor ‘tough’ to say yes to the controversial reality show.

“It’s been a decision for quite a few years actually. Finally, it started from a no-no to now a definite yes because of the platform that it obviously serves everyone, the exposure that it gives. Yeah, so that’s why it was a definite yes this time,” she added.

‘Bigg Boss’ is known for testing patience and resilience.

Asked if as a beauty queen, does she feel those pageant skills can help her in handling pressure inside the house, Nehal agreed.

“Oh, absolutely. I think the pageant journey helps you to be very patient, very aware, and not just a pageant journey. I think it’s the self-discovery journey also that helps you be very self-aware, patient, and humble. So I think these are the qualities that I want to use on the show,” said the 29-year-old.

Talking about whether she is prepared to show the unfiltered side of herself to the audiences, Nehal said: “I think my USP is that I am very expressive—at least that’s what my friends say. Since I’ll be on camera 24x7, I think I’ll be expressive as well.”

How does she plan to balance the poise of pageants and strategies for the Colors reality show, the beauty queen said: “ I think I’m all about balancing life.”

“In every aspect of my life, I believe in balance. Pageants are about… yeah, there’s a huge difference, but pageants are an art, while Bigg Boss is more about living, more about being organic, being who you are. So I think I’ll find the perfect balance in the house.”

