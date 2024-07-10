Bebika Dhurve of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' slams influencers for making the show 'low grade'

Mumbai, July 10 Actress Bebika Dhurve, a former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant, expressed concerns that influencers are diminishing the show's integrity.

The actress emphasised the necessity of authentic actors to restore the show's genuineness.

Bebika, who rose to fame as Devika Oberoi in 'Bhagya Lakshmi', shared her thoughts on the current season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

The actress said: "Since influencers are being brought in as contestants, the show is losing its charm."

"You need actors in the show because they are genuine people in real life too. Influencers are showing their fake life on social media; how will they be real in a reality show? I feel if the makers fill up the show with influencers, dignified actors would not want to come as contestants."

Commenting on the recent controversy where Vishal was slapped by Armaan, Bebika said: "I feel this situation could have been handled better. Verbal abuse happens in the show, but physical abuse is not right. I believe that complimenting someone's wife is not a bad thing. They could have handled the situation in a sensible way."

The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Previously evicted housemates include Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani.

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.

