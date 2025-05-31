"Because of Modi sahab....": Rajpal Yadav on why he quit politics

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Almost a decade ago, actor Rajpal Yadav, who is best known for his comic roles in films such as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Dhol', and 'Hungama', tried his hand at politics with the launch of his party 'Sarva Sambhav Party(SSP)'.

However, he left politics later as films are his first love and he wanted to focus on them.

In an interview with ANI, Rajpal looked back at his political career, indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives towards environment preservation and fighting global warming played a role in his decision to take a step back from electoral politics.

"In 2019, because of Modi sahab I said goodbye to politics forever...Jal, jungle,zameen, paryavaran, pahad mera in 4-5 cheezo mein bhaut shauk tha. (water, forest, land, environment, mountains, in these four-five things, I had a lot of interest, I realised whatever changes I wanted to bring, have been made by Modiji. Especially with the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', he brought all the citizens together to fight against all the odds"

Despite an interest in politics, Yadav distanced himself to focus more on his acting career.

" It's difficult to do both jobs (acting and politics) together. Both require proper time and attention...Also, 'Kala' mera pehla pyaar hai (Art is my first love). I feel more comfortable there," he shared.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Urmila Matondkar also tested political waters but later decided to move away.

