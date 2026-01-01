Because of my appearance, I rarely got films like Ikkis: Vivaan Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Actor Vivaan Shah, son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, admitted to being typecast due to his youthful appearance. However, 'Ikkis' marked a turning point for him, as he felt he had finally shed the tag of typecasting by playing an army officer in Sriram Raghavan's latest release.

Speaking with ANI, Vivaan described 'Ikkis' as an important film of his career.

"Ikkis is a very important film of my life... It was challenging, too, because I had never played such a role before. Because of my appearance, I don't often get roles like an army officer or a police inspector. I look quite young and don't naturally fit the image of a tough guy. So for this film, I had to undergo a transformation, and through that process, I learned a lot," he expressed

"There is a lot of gratitude as people are liking the film so much. So happy to know that 'Ikkis' has touched so many hearts," Vivaan added.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

The film also stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. It was released on January 1, 2026.

