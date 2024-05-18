Becoming a household name was never on his wishlist, says 'Panchayat' star Jitendra Kumar

Mumbai, May 18 Actor Jitendra Kumar, who is awaiting the release of Season 3 of his fan-favourite streaming series 'Panchayat', has said that becoming a household name was never on his wishlist.

The actor, an IIT graduate, feels grateful that life has been kind to him and that his hard work has paid off.

Having grown up in a simple village life, the actor experienced the chaos of the world of films when he got into acting after graduating from IIT.

Jitendra, who plays the role of Abhishek, told IANS: “I have always lived a simple village life. There is always chaos during the shoot of any project. I find the village life very peaceful. Whenever I return from the shoot, I miss the simplicity and feel nostalgic. I enjoy Phulera (the fictional village in 'Panchayat') a lot for this.”

He said that becoming a household name was not his aim but his work has been identified by people who started following him.

“A lot of opportunities come to me and I get a chance to be part of good films. Of course, becoming a household name is exciting but I never aimed for it and finally, it's happening which is good for my work.”

He said that ‘'Panchayat’ is the kind of show that he has always loved to watch and work in.

“Finally, I got a chance to play this kind of role and I feel very blessed to get this opportunity. The response brought a lot of opportunities as well and the web series has also played an important part in my life,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, the cast of ‘Panchayat’ were spotted at Juhu in Mumbai promoting Season 3 of the web series on Saturday

The photos showed the lead actor Jitendra in a casual white shirt with folded sleeves and beige-coloured cargo pants. He rounded off the look with green sneakers.

Neena Gupta, who essays the role of Manju Devi, the village Pradhan in the series, looked beautiful in a black sleeveless dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with a pearl necklace and black sunglasses. Neena's look was rounded off with black heels.

The duo were accompanied by the director Deepak Kumar Mishra.

The trailer of Season 3 begins with a newly transferred Panchayat Secretary making his way to the fictional village of Phulera. The tension, triggered by the trouble-causing character of 'Banrakas', starts mounting as the Panchayat elections approach with the impending danger of current 'Pradhan Pati' being dethroned.

Jitendra, Neena, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa get embroiled in matters of the heart and politics.

The series is created by The Viral Fever, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar.

'Panchayat 3' will stream from May 28 on Prime Video.

