'Beef' creator Lee Sung Jin takes home Emmy for Outstanding Directing for Anthology Series

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : Comedy-drama 'Beef' creator Lee Sung Jin bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared the news and captioned it, "And the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Lee Sung Jin for BEEF (@Netflix)! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1747081324161114314

The comedy-drama television miniseries has bagged its second award as Lee Sung Jin clinched the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The Television Academy also tweeted, "Congratulations to Lee Sung Jin who takes home the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for BEEF (@Netflix)! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1747085600744693807

'Beef' is a 2023 American comedy-drama television limited series created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin for Netflix.

It stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident turns into a prolonged feud. Patti Yasutake, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Joseph Lee all have supporting parts.

The Emmy award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor