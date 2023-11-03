"Been part of this journey from beginning": Ayushmann on wife Tahira's 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Proud husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared his excitement about his wife Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'.

Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut, 'Sharmajee ki Beti,' was unveiled at the Jio Mami Film Festival.

'Sharmajee ki Beti' is a heartwarming story that beautifully weaves together the complexities of family, identity, and relationships with women at the centre stage. The film received a standing ovation at the festival.

Speaking about the movie Ayushmann said, "I have been a part of this journey from the beginning. I have read the script of the film and even watched the edits. I'm really excited about this one; it is a cute gem of a film. I have seen her work really hard, and we are finally seeing it on the big screen, so we are very excited about it."

Talking about the film and her association with Applause Entertainment the director Tahira Kashyap said, "It's the first time I am going to see the film on the big screen. I always had this story in my mind, and my vision was always to have a comedy and quirky touch to it. It's a happy comedy film, and I hope people love it. Our team at Applause is all men, and to be backed by them for a women-oriented movie is great because that means they believe in it too."

On Thursday, Ayushmann took to Instagram also posted a picture with his wife on their anniversary and captioned it, "Att machai hui hai is ladki ne. [?]Att is a word for tabahi or may be hadh in punjabi. Yesterday was an amalgamation of a lot of specials and emotions. It was our anniversary, karva chauth and most importantly screening of her directorial debut #Sharmajeekibeti at @mumbaifilmfestival. And it was such a heartwarming reception of her labour of love. It was like the best gift. Stay beautiful @tahirakashyap [?] *inside out*."

'Sharmajee Ki Beti', a women-centric comedy-drama, stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles and is produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2'. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously.

In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life. The film also managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

