'Beendani' actress Gauri Shelgaonkar recalls her childhood Raksha Bandhan memories with her brother

Mumbai, Aug 8 As the entire country gets ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, actress Gauri Shelgaonkar—who will be seen as Ghevar in the upcoming show "Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani"— reflected on the heartwarming memories of the festival with her elder brother.

Shedding light on the evolution of her bond with her brother, Gauri said that her bond with her brother has always been very special.

"He’s my elder brother, and ever since we were kids, he’s been my biggest protector and strongest support system. Even today, I live with him, and our bond feels more like best friends than siblings," she shared.

She recalled that as a kid, she used to get excited for Raksha Bandhan only because of the gifts.

"I would ask him days in advance for what I wanted! Back then, it was all about tying the rakhi and receiving presents," she remembered.

Gauri said that after growing up, she has come to realize that Raksha Bandhan is about so much more—it’s about the unspoken promise, the emotional bond, and the constant presence of someone who always has your back.

Additionally, she pointed out that the festival draws inspiration from the Hindu mythology, “Raksha Bandhan is truly a beautiful and symbolic festival. I’ve always loved the story from the Mahabharata—how Draupadi once tore her saree and tied a piece around Krishna’s wrist, and how later, during her moment of crisis, Krishna protected her. That gesture became the soul of Raksha Bandhan—a reminder that this bond is built on protection, trust, and unconditional love. It’s not just about rituals; it’s about celebrating those people in our lives who stand by us no matter what," Gauri stated.

"Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani" narrates the journey of a brave woman who raises her voice against old customs to create her own path in life.

The show is slated to premiere on Sun Neo on 12th August, and will air every night at 9:00 PM.

