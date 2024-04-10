'Beetlejuice' sequel teaser unveiled: Michael Keaton promises spectacular return!

Washington [US], March 10 : Michael Keaton thrilled audiences at CinemaCon with a tantalizing glimpse of the much-anticipated 'Beetlejuice 2.'

As per Variety, the makers unveiled the first look at CinemaCon, while promising the film to be "really fing good."

The actor's candid declaration set the stage for a wild ride back into the zany world of the afterlife, more than three decades after the original film captivated audiences.

Joined by director Tim Burton and co-star Catherine O'Hara, Keaton took to the stage at Caesars Palace to unveil the sequel's delights to eager theatre owners, as per Variety.

Despite initial nervousness, Keaton expressed confidence in the project, revealing that each day of filming only improved the experience.

Directed by Burton from a script by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the sequel introduces new faces alongside familiar favourites.

Jenna Ortega joins the cast, breathing fresh life into the story as Lydia's daughter, unwittingly summoning Keaton's mischievous poltergeist back into action.

As per a report by Variety, the trailer showcased a tantalizing blend of humour and macabre, as Keaton's Beetlejuice wreaks havoc on both the living and the dead. With Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia, the sequel explores the intriguing question of whether the living and the dead can coexist.

Joining the cast are Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe adding their talents to the haunted house huddle. Keaton praised the ensemble, highlighting their comedic prowess in bringing the story to life.

For fans of the original film, 'Beetlejuice 2' promises a nostalgic yet fresh return to the beloved universe. With meticulous attention to detail and Burton's signature style, the sequel aims to recapture the magic that made the original a cult classic.

Scheduled for release on September 6, 'Beetlejuice 2' faced a brief setback during the 2023 actors' strike but resumed production later that year.

As anticipation builds for the long-awaited sequel, audiences can prepare for a wickedly entertaining journey back to the Netherworld.

