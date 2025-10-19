Before Her Bollywood Debut, Sreeleela Steals the Spotlight with Ranveer Singh; Fans want her to be in Don 3

Sreeleela is once again setting the internet ablaze — this time as Agent Mirchi in her latest action-packed commercial directed by Atlee, featuring Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol. The young star’s fierce and fiery avatar, slick action moves, and that unmissable charisma has left fans completely smitten, calling her the “new action girl in town.”

The internet’s reaction says it all. Comments like "new action girl alert 👀," “She’s the real spice,” “Leela is the ultimate buzz girl frrr,” “Sreeleela ji ko dalo spy universe mei,” and “So iconic fr 😭 mirchi turned Agent Mirchi” have flooded social media. Many even questioned if this marks her official Bollywood debut, with fans asking, “Okay but can we officially call this her Bollywood debut already??” An user wrote, “Bhai I want them in a movie together,” while another said, "She should be in Don 3! they look sooo good together😍🔥", referring to her chemistry with Ranveer Singh.

Fans are calling her the “next big thing”, and honestly, they’re not wrong. Sreeleela’s been on a dream run, from major brand endorsements to starring alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, she’s clearly making all the right moves before her official Bollywood debut. With Ranveer and Bobby in the frame and Atlee at the helm, the ad just adds another power-packed feather to her cap.

What’s remarkable about Sreeleela is how effortlessly she balances her glamorous screen presence with raw energy and confidence. Whether it’s dancing, action, or just her natural charm, she brings an undeniable spark that makes every frame hers.

On the work front, Sreeleela is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial, and the excitement around her continues to grow. She’s also gearing up for her next big Telugu release, Mass Jathara alongside Ravi Teja, slated to hit theatres on October 31st.