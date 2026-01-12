"Beginnings keep you grounded and hungry": Aditya Dhar marks 7 years of his debut directorial 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky Kaushal reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Aditya Dhar's 2019 directorial debut 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has clocked seven years of its release, leaving Dhar reflecting on his journey of filmmaking.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya Dhar penned a long note, voicing his thoughts associated with 'Uri' - which he believes changed his life.

"11th January 2019. A day that changed my life forever. My first film, Uri, released that day. I had waited a long time for that moment. My dream finally became a reality. The intent was clear from the beginning. To make a brave, bold film that could signal a new phase in our cinema. To tell an Indian story with international standards," Dhar wrote on Instagram.

In an ode to seven years of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', the filmmaker noted how he continues to remember his beginnings.

"I remind myself often to never forget where it all began. Beginnings keep you grounded and hungry. Filmmaking is a hard, unforgiving journey, full of doubt and long nights. But when the audience shows up and embraces your work, every struggle suddenly makes sense. That feeling makes it all worth it," he added.

In response to Aditya Dhar's heartfelt words, the film's lead actor, Vicky Kaushal, expressed deep gratitude for allowing him to step in as Major Vihaan Shergill.

"Forever grateful to you @adityadharfilms for having faith in me. @ronniescrewvala @soniyeah22 for making it all happen and to the audience for celebrating it the way they did. #URI will always be super super special for a million reasons," Vicky wrote.

Actor Yami Gautam, who also played a key role in the 2019 film, celebrated her husband and added, "And I am mighty proud of your journey."

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is based on true events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes conducted in September 2016 against the terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It also starred Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina, among others.

