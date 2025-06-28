"Behen thi wo meri...": Hindustani Bhao breaks down after Shefali Jariwala's sudden death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, was seen outside Cooper Hospital after the sudden death of actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala.

Shefali's body was brought to the hospital for a post-mortem after she was found dead at her Andheri home in Mumbai.

Visibly emotional, Vikas, who was Shefali's Rakhi brother, broke down in front of the media, "Behen thi wo meri...Soch bhi nahin sakte the ki aisa kuch hoga. Jo saal mein do-teen baar mujhe subah se leke shaam tak jo phone bajte the, wo sirf Raksha Bandhan ke time aur Ganpati Bappa ke time hi the. Bas ab mobile me naam hain uska. Phone nahin bajega," he said, holding back tears.

Vikas and Shefali first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Their bond grew on the show and continued after it ended. Shefali had tied a rakhi to him every year and had shared her love for him on social media.

Last year, on Raksha Bandhan, she posted a picture with Vikas and wrote, "Together, we can conquer the world. Happy Raksha Bandhan! @hindustanibhaukingsarkar I met him in Bigg Boss, and the connection was instant. I always wished to God for years to give me a brother, and thanks to BB, Bhau came into my life. He is my father figure, always protecting me, giving me the right advice. He always watches my back and loves me more than my blood brother would ever do."

According to reports, Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital on Friday night, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Initial reports indicated that she died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 42. However, police officials stated that the actress was found dead, following which her body was sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem during the wee hours.

Mumbai Police said, "Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem. The cause of death is not yet clear."

Known for her role in the 2002 music video "Kaanta Laga," Jariwala became a cultural icon. She later appeared in Bollywood, starring in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Jariwala also gained recognition through her appearances on reality TV, most notably in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7, where she participated alongside her husband.

