“Behind all that I’ve succeeded in or…” Vaani Kapoor gets candid about her journey in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Be it playing the role of small town girl or an urban flamboyant Parisian to essaying the role of a trans girl, actor Vaani Kapoor has come a long way in her career.

Vaani on Friday penned a note on her wonderful journey in Bollywood.

Sharing pictures and small clips, Vaani wrote, “Be it playing a small town girl or an urban flamboyant Parisian to essaying a role of a trans girl.. from hanging upside down on a swing pole for hours to get one shot right, practicing 8 hours everyday to learn tango & hip hop to waiting patiently for years after debuting for that one good role..”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxu_yodrqrE/?

She has chosen to be choosy about the films she does but in every project, she has given it all like ‘Shudh Desi Romance’, ‘Befikre’, War, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, among others.

The actor continued, “Giving multiple auditions some of them I made through and some failing even before I could make it to the room.. Behind all that I’ve succeeded in or terribly failed at, there is a shy, introverted & unexplainably socially awkward girl who keeps her head down and wants to work her hardest for her dreams..”

Despite her highs and lows, Vaani said “this girl won’t stop trying.”

“Learning from her failures (which are always for the world to see and have opinions on), multiple rejections, heartbreaks, sleepless nights & unfathomable anxiety, this girl won’t stop trying. Relentlessly working, even harder and keep her optimism alive! Because that’s all we’ve got in the end! Ourselves and Our beliefs !! Knowing that failing only means one had the courage to TRY. Fear of failing , fear of trolling (which I’ve faced plenty) fear of criticism or rejection is nothing compared to fear of not having the courage to back myself. So the little girl in me will always say it like a silent prayer ‘if not sooner than later, but in the end.. good things happen to good people’ and ‘only those succeed who have the courage to believe,” she added.

Meanwhile, Vaani will be seen headlining YRF Entertainment's streaming series, 'Mandala Murders', a gritty crime thriller created and directed by the acclaimed Gopi Puthran, known for his work on 'Mardaani 2'.

Vaani also has 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' in her kitty.

