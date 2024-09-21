Behind-the-scenes look at Wednesday Season 2 released

Washington [US], September 21 : Fans of Wednesday have something to be excited about as Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes look at season two of the popular show.

Jenna Ortega is back as the spooky Wednesday Addams, and the new season is being described as "bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new video was unveiled by Netflix during a fan event in Atlanta on Thursday. The video shows Ortega and other original cast members, including Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzman, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Fans also got to see Thing, played by Victor Dorobantu, return to the set of Nevermore Academy.

The behind-the-scenes clip showed scenes being filmed, like Ortega's Wednesday arriving at Nevermore with her usual serious expression, students gathering in a field, and Thing sneaking around. Tim Burton, the famous director, was spotted on set, too.

"If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed and I'm not that generous," Ortega joked at the end of the video.

Filming for season two began in May in Ireland. The show, created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, has added new stars to the cast, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

Earlier this year, Ortega said she's happy with the scripts for season two, especially after being criticized for her comments about the writing in season one. She hinted that season two will be "a little more horror" and have "a lot more action." She added that every episode "feels like a movie," but Wednesday's character "never really changes."

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Wednesday season two.

