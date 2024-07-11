Being a Maharashtrian, Pranoti Pradhan found it hard to speak with a Bihari accent for 'Ishq Jabariya'

Mumbai, July 11 Actress Pranoti Pradhan has opened up on the challenges she faced in portraying Madhumita in the show ‘Ishq Jabariya’. She said that as a Maharashtrian, she had never used Bihari accent or language, which was both stressful and challenging.

Pranoti is known for her work in the Marathi and Gujarati entertainment industry. In the show, she portrays Madhumita, Gulki's stepmother, who tries to control Gulki and prevent her from following her dreams.

Revealing what excited her to take up the role, Pranoti shared: “When I consider a new role, I look for something that is meaty and worth my time and effort. The character needs to have depth, especially when it requires long hours and extensive travel.”

“When I received the audition script for my role in ‘Ishq Jabariya’, I was immediately drawn to it. I play Madhumita, who is a strong woman from Bihar who forces young men into marriage—a real ‘Dabangg’ lady. They even suggested I ride a Bullet for the role, which added to its appeal,” she said.

Talking about the challenges she faced, Paronti commented: “As a Maharashtrian, I had never used a Bihari accent or language before. It was both stressful and challenging, but it excited me.”

“The curiosity to wake up every morning and explore something new was energising. I wanted to see how much I could push myself as an actor to play a Bihari character,” she added.

‘Ishq Jabariya’ is a touching love story about Gulki, a lively young woman who dreams of becoming an air hostess. Despite facing tough times with her mean stepmother, Gulki stays hopeful and positive. Her journey is full of unexpected events, and she might even find love where she least expects it.

It stars Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshya Khurana in key roles.

The show airs on Sun Neo.

