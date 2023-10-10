"Being a Superstar is not a priority to me", says Annu Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Actor Annu Kapoor does not believe in labels like "superstar" or "megastar".

During a conversation regarding his recent film 'The Last Envelope,' Annu Kapoor said, "I am not a superstar and my thoughts on it haven't changed. I had to slog a lot in this industry and put in a lot of effort to prove myself. Unfortunately, it's a typical sign of a success-oriented society where individuals are evaluated and assessed based on social success rather than talent."

He added, "Being a superstar is not an important priority for me. As long as I am not harmful to society or my country, I have every right to express my views and opinions."

Annu Kapoor's film 'The Last Envelope' will be out on JioCinema on October 12.

