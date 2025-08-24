Being an Outsider in the Industry Has Been My Biggest Challenge: Worship Khanna

Actor Worship Khanna, known for his roles in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Meri Doli Mere Angana, Ishq Subhan Allah, and web series such as Hello Jee and Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, is currently seen in the television show Pati Brahmachari. The actor, who has steadily built his career in television, says that while his journey has been fulfilling, becoming a part of the industry as an outsider has been one of his toughest challenges.

Talking about Pati Brahmachari, Worship says, “The show has a great story. Today, TV shows are women-oriented, but this show is male-oriented. The title says everything. I am playing Puran, the hero’s brother. He is a happy-go-lucky guy, he gets happy in small things. He is from lower middle class and has a tea-business. But he still lives life and is always happy. It is a very inspiring character,”

For the actor, the journey into acting has been far from easy.

“The difficult part of my acting journey is to be an outsider. I have no godfather in the industry. I had no guidance. I came from a small town, Muradabad. No one has come to Mumbai from my family. My family had literally told me that when I reach, I need to hold on to my suitcases as my stuff can get stolen. They used to feel that this can happen. I was so raw, I didn’t know Mumbai and didn’t know anyone here. It was a challenge to understand this city. In the industry also I did not know anyone. I feel if you have the right guidance, it makes things easier,” he says.

He also points out that life as an actor comes with unique struggles, including the pressure of competition and the need to maintain appearances. “Besides the competition here, you also need patience to survive here. We have a lot of work here, and our fans are messaging us when the show is on. But when it ends, these things fade out, and people forget us. So, to adjust to that is not easy. Your mental health is also affected. You are an actor and people feel that you will be roaming around in Mercedes, and you need to maintain that lifestyle as well. But that is not the reality. So, for that, I keep myself calm, do meditation and explain to myself that things will change.”