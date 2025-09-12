"Being at TIFF is Incredibly Special": Saba Azad Attends World Premiere of Monkey in a Cage (Bandar)

Actor Saba Azad attended the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the world premiere of her film Bandar (titled Monkey in a Cage internationally). The premiere took place on 6th September, marking a proud moment for Saba and the entire team.

Known for choosing unconventional and meaningful projects, Saba made her presence felt at one of the world’s most prestigious festivals, achieving a milestone in her artistic journey. Over the years, she has carved her own space with projects like Rocket Boys and Songs of Paradise, where her performances received wide praise. TIFF added an international spotlight to her evolving career, putting her firmly on the global stage.

Reflecting on the moment, Saba expressed, “Being at TIFF with Bandar feels incredibly special. As an actor, you always hope to be part of stories that resonate beyond borders, and this film is exactly that. It’s a deeply layered story about people, choices, and the cages we often build for ourselves. For me, it’s not just about walking a red carpet but about sharing a piece of work that has been created with honesty and conviction. To see it find space on such a global platform is both humbling and inspiring.”

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar is a film with a strong vision. Along with Saba, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi in pivotal roles. Its world premiere at TIFF marked a significant milestone, placing it on a global platform and opening doors to international audiences.