Being Part of Something So Rare Fills Me With Pride: Sugandha Srivastava on Kaamdhenu Gaumata

Actress Sugandha Srivastava is currently seen in the role of Arundhati in Sagar World Multimedia's new mythological series, Kaamdhenu Gaumata. Produced by Prem Sagar and Shiv Sagar, the show revolves around the life of the holy wish-fulfilling cow and airs on Star Bharat. For Sugandha it was an honor to be a part of the show. She said, "Most mythological shows revolve around the Ramayana or Mahabharata, but this story about Gaumata and her significance is so unique. Being part of something so rare fills me with pride because it spreads awareness about our rich heritage and values."

She also confessed that working on Kaamdhenu Gaumata changed her spiritual beliefs. She said, "Being part of the show has deepened my devotion and respect for our scriptures. Living as Arundhati on screen made me realize how much strength faith and devotion give to a person. It has brought me closer to my roots."

Sugandha also mentioned that it has affected her personal perspective and shared, "One day, I noticed that a calf of Gaumata was bleeding from its stomach. I asked the sewak what had happened, and he explained that the calf, born just a few days before the shoot started, couldn’t drink enough milk from its mother, as it would upset its stomach."

"I was deeply emotional and shocked—here is a mother who nourishes the entire world, but she couldn’t feed her own child fully. That day, I understood the meaning of true selfless service and compassion. It was a life-changing moment for me," she added.

Though this is her second show with the Sagar family, she is extremely grateful to them for the opportunity. She said, "It was an enriching experience because they treat their work not just as a profession, but as a form of devotion. Their discipline, knowledge, and passion inspired me every single day on set."

"I learned patience, dedication, and the importance of thorough research. They have a unique ability to bring scriptures to life in a way that is both authentic and relatable. From their guidance, I understood that mythological shows are not merely entertainment—they are a profound responsibility," she added.

What about the cast? "It was wonderful working with them. Everyone came with their own experiences, but on set we were like one family. There was a lot of respect, knowledge-sharing, and genuine support. That made the working atmosphere very positive and creative. Personally, I did a lot of seva for our Gaumata Kapila—I used to feed her watermelon and cucumber, and I lovingly called her 'Kappu.' On the last day of the shoot, it was very emotional to part ways with her," Sugandha ended.