Bejoy Nambiar, Avinash Tiwary, others attend 'Kaala' trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : Filmmaker Bijoy Nambiar, actors Avinash Tiwary, Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, Hiten Tejwani, Rohan Vinod Mehra, and Elisha Mayor attended the trailer launch event of upcoming web series ‘Kaala’.

While talking about the concept of the show, Nambiar informed the media during the press conference in Mumbai, "I'm pleased that Bhushanji chose Kaala to make his OTT debut. I was eager to investigate the idea of "reverse hawala," which one of my writers had discovered. As we dug more into it, we learned fresher ideas, and eventually, we were eager to share it with everyone. Since the release of my first movie, ‘Shaitan’, Bhushanji has provided me with unwavering support as a creator. I can't wait to witness the magic again now that ‘Kaala’ is here.”

The entire cast expressed their gratitude towards Bijoy and called it an incredible experience and said that they got a chance to explore their acting skills.

Avinash recalled working with Nambiar for the music video ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’ and how he waited for thirteen years to work with him. “He said, “You will have a great opportunity to perform and I was like finally I got an opportunity to work with him for which I was waiting for thirteen years.”

Hiten added, “I am grateful to Bijoy for giving me a chance to do a different kind of role and break the stereotype of image made in the minds of people of “good boy” “

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "At T-Series, we've always wished to enter the OTT market with something special and clutter-breaking. We might arrive a little late, I suppose. However, given the "reverse hawala" notion that ‘Kaala’ presents, we are sure and optimistic that the series will be well-liked and appreciated by the audience.”

‘Kaala' is all set to start streaming on September 15.

