Bejoy Nambiar: It’s important for artistes to break glass ceiling through their work

Mumbai, Sep 16 Director Bejoy Nambiar, who is celebrating the first anniversary of his streaming show ‘Kaala’, has said that for artistes it’s imperative to break the glass ceiling through their work.

Bejoy Nambiar is known for ‘Shaitan’, ‘Wazir’, ‘Taish’ and others. His show ‘Kaala’ explores the intricate world of financial crimes, and traces the footprints of black money in the society.

Bejoy said, “It is always so delightful to see a project being received so well by the audience because ultimately they are the deciders and promoters of good content. With ‘Kaala’, I always wanted to experiment with the genre and my style as a filmmaker and Kaala was a great window to channel that expression. I have always believed that an artist should break his glass ceiling and through our show, I will always be indebted to my team of writers, my cast and my crew who really put their heart and soul into making this passion project”.

He further mentioned that amidst the chaos and the chase on one side of the spectrum, he wanted to explore the humane side and the various dynamics between his actors like Avinash, Rohan, Jitin, Nivetha, Elisha, Taher and others.

In the show, Avinash Tiwary essays the role of a police officer, Ritwik, who is forced to work outside the law. He locks horns with Taher Shabbir’s character of Naman Rana.

Talking about the show, Avinash Tiwary said, “I love deciphering complexities of characters and I have been lucky enough to be trusted with some of the most complex characters navigating their ways in complicated waters. One of them has to be Ritwik in the phenomenal Bejoy Nambiar’ Kaala. He was a grey character well within the bounds of the law yet operating out of it because the situation demanded it and that intrigued me”.

‘Kaala’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

