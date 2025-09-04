Bel-Air fourth season announced, set to stream from this day

Washington, DC [US] September 4 : The much-awaited final season of 'Bel-Air' has announced its premiere date at Peacock.

The fourth season of the drama series will debut on November 24, 2025. It was reported that the show would be ending with Season 4 back in December 2024, according to Variety.

The official description of Season 4 states, "Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives."

"An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It's Ashley's freshman year in high school, and she's working through a rebellious phase, but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration," as quoted by Variety.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Peacock shared the announcement of the fourth Season release date.

"Heard you been asking. The fourth and final season of #BelAir arrives November 24 on Peacock," wrote Peacock.

The cast of the show includes Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. Coco Jones, Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Joy Jones are recurring guest stars.

The series is inspired by a viral video created by Morgan Cooper that reimagined the sitcom 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' as a drama series, reported Variety.

