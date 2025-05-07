Bella Ramsey says "recognition for women in the industry is preserved" through gendered awards categories

Washington [US], May 7 : Nonbinary actor Bella Ramsey has spoken out about the importance of gendered awards categories in the entertainment industry.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview, Ramsey shared their thoughts on being nominated for a 2023 Emmy Award in the Best Leading Actress category, despite identifying as nonbinary.

Ramsey acknowledged the issue's complexity and said that while they didn't find the nomination insulting, they understand the need for more inclusive categories.

"I think it's so important that recognition for women in the industry is preserved," they said, adding, "I don't have the answer, and I wish that there was something that was an easy way around it."

Ramsey explored potential solutions, such as grouping actors by their character's gender, but noted the challenges of accommodating nonbinary characters and actors.

"Where do nonbinary or gender-nonconforming people fit into that?" they asked.

Ramsey also shared their personal journey with pronouns, revealing that they did not think about it much until 'The Last of Us' season one premiere.

"I was so stressed out about it because I didn't know and I didn't really care," they said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

