Belly finds herself at a crossroads during season 3 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Mumbai, April 24 Sharing a glimpse of season three of the popular show "The Summer I Turned Pretty" the makers have released a gripping teaser.

The teaser features the song "Daylight" from the album "Lover" and "Red" (Taylor’s Version)’ from the album "Red" (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift.

Going by the teaser, it’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly is looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems certain until her first love Conrad returns to her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

The third season of the show is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. With Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt as executive producers, along with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen, the series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, the Prime Video drama debuted in summer 2022 consisting of seven episodes.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" returned for season two with eight episodes which reached the audience during the summer of 2023.

The Amazon Original series will return with its latest season on July 16 and will have 11 episodes. Season three will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

This is expected to be the final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty".

