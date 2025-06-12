Belly's love triangle reaches its climax in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 trailer

Washington [US], June 12 : The highly anticipated third season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' is almost here, and Amazon Prime Video has dropped a new trailer to give fans a glimpse of what's to come, set to the emotional power of Taylor Swift's hits 'Daylight' and 'Red.'

As the series nears its conclusion, Belly (Lola Tung) is about to make some life-changing decisions about love, family, and her future.

Season 3 picks up at the close of Belly's junior year of college as she heads into another unforgettable summer at Cousins Beach.

Despite the idyllic setting, Belly's heart remains torn between two very different paths.

On one side, there's Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), her current fiance, with whom she has built a solid and promising relationship. On the other hand, there's Conrad (Christopher Briney), her first love, who resurfaces and complicates her life in ways she never expected.

As the trailer shows, Belly is initially confident in her choice, saying in a voiceover, "First loves are important. But they're not as important as lasts. I loved [Conrad] in a way that you can only do the first time around. But that is the past. Jeremiah is my future. This is the way it is supposed to be. He is The One."

Yet, as any 'Summer I Turned Pretty' fan knows, things are never that simple.

For those familiar with Jenny Han's book series, it's clear that season 3 will stay true to the emotional rollercoaster of the final chapters.

In the third book, 'We'll Always Have Summer', Belly and Jeremiah experience a rocky breakup that tests their relationship.

In the aftermath, Belly wrestles with unresolved feelings for Conrad, leading to an emotionally charged decision at the altar, one that ultimately sends her to study abroad and prompts a heart-wrenching flash-forward where Belly, now 23, finds herself married to Conrad at Cousins Beach.

In addition to the central love triangle, the show will also bring back fan favourites, including Rain Spencer as Taylor, Sean Kaufman as Steven, and Jackie Chung as Belly's mom, Laura.

New faces this season will include Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly as series regulars, while Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand'Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino make recurring appearances.

Behind the scenes, Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka continue to serve as the showrunners, executive producing alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen of wiip.

With 11 episodes set to premiere on July 16, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' promises a bittersweet finale for the fans of the show.

