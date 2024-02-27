Ben Affleck didn't want 'relationship on social media' with JLo but caved in

Los Angeles, Feb 27 Actor-director Ben Affleck and actress-singer Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 after almost 20 years. However, the ‘Argo’ star had a request.

JLo has 253 million followers on Instagram, and Ben didn’t want their relationship to play out in front of her followers, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Ben made the revelation in the new Prime Video documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media’,” the actor and director, 51, recalls.

“Then I sort of realised it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water’.”

As per ‘People’, despite Ben’s apprehensions, the couple has made it work, getting engaged in April 2022 and tying the knot in Las Vegas that July.

In the years since, Jennifer, 54, has occasionally shared photos and videos of Ben to her social media feeds. This includes a video of them singing Sam Cooke’s ‘What A Wonderful World’ in the car on the occasion of his birthday in August.

“We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise”, he says in the documentary.

JLo too, spoke openly about the ways in which Ben is uncomfortable in the spotlight, especially as the inspiration behind her new album ‘This Is Me…Now’ and its accompanying visual film ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’.

“I don’t think (Ben) is very comfortable with me doing all of this”, she said.

“But he loves me, he knows I’m an artiste, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made, he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor