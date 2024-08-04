Ben Affleck gets a new look, sports faux-hawk hairdo

Los Angeles, Aug 4 Hollywood star Ben Affleck, who is rumoured to be in separation from actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, is sporting a new look.

The actor, 51, was spotted with a shaven faux-hawk hairstyle while out and about in Los Angeles, California, reports People magazine.

The actor kept it casually cool in a dark colour scheme, wearing a black jacket over a black Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, which he paired with grey jeans.

As per People, the Oscar-winner accessorised his attire with a pair of black and silver aviators. He was also captured riding around on a blue electric motorcycle during the daytime outing.

His weekend outing comes about as he and his wife Jennifer Lopez have been spending time on opposite coasts in recent weeks.

The 'Air' star has spent most of the summer in Los Angeles, where he has been working on the upcoming sequel 'The Accountant 2' and enjoying time with his kids. (He shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner).

JLo, meanwhile, has been spending time with friends and family in the Hamptons. She celebrated her birthday during a Bridgerton-themed party last month. Affleck was not in attendance for the festivities.

People further states that Affleck recently closed escrow on a five-bedroom property.

The $20.5 million Los Angeles estate has a “sense of privacy and seclusion” and is “not trendy,” a source recently said.

"The environment is family-friendly, but it could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad," the source continued, adding that Affleck's new neighborhood, which is home to numerous other entertainment industry A-listers, "boasts a sophisticated crowd—it's not trendy. Real establishment."

