Ben Affleck, Matt Damon starrer 'The Rip' teaser out, film to release on this date

Los Angeles [US], September 11 : Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back together on screen in the upcoming Netflix action thriller 'The Rip.'

The streaming giant released the teaser trailer on Wednesday evening, giving fans a first look at the intense story.

In the film, Damon plays Lieutenant Dane Dumars while Affleck takes on the role of Detective Sergeant JD Byrne. Both are part of the Miami Police Department and during a raid on a stash house, the officers make an unexpected discovery: millions in cash. What follows is a test of loyalty and trust as greed and suspicion begin to tear the team apart.

The two-minute fourteen-second teaser shows tense exchanges between the two stars. In one scene, Damon asks, "Do you think I'm gonna jack this rip?" Affleck's character replies sharply, "I don't trust you right now, and that's a fucking problem."

The film also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler. Calle is seen in the trailer warning, "You should just take whatever money you want and walk away before this goes really bad for all of us."

Directed and written by Joe Carnahan, The Rip is inspired by true events. It will premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2026. Affleck and Damon are also producing the project under their company Artists Equity, alongside Dani Bernfeld and Luciana Damon.

