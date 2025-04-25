Ben Affleck recalls working as 'Field of Dreams' extras with Matt Damon

Washington [US], April 25 : Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck recalled meeting Kevin Costner alongside Matt Damon when they were working as extras.

Affleck and Damon started their career in the entertainment industry as film extras. During their recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Affleck responded to Kevin, stating he recalled him and Damon while they were working on the 1989 film, 'Field of Dreams' as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Field of Dreams' is a 1989 sports fantasy drama film written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, and based on Canadian novelist W. P. Kinsella's 1982 novel Shoeless Joe.

The film stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) and the Chicago Black Sox. Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, and Burt Lancaster (in his final film role) also star.

"Kevin is being kind saying he remembers us because we were not memorable," he said, adding, "It's sweet of him to say that, but I'm pretty sure he remembers the actors with lines."

In May last year, the Oscar winner recalled Affleck and Damon's "big enthusiasm" working on Field of Dreams. "They were on fire. I do remember them, absolutely," he said at the time, as per the outlet.

Affleck shared that Damon did an interview years later, claiming he was the one with the superb hitting skills. "Then I see him in this interview say, 'Yeah I took batting practice at Fenway Park and I hit the ball off the Green Monster.' I was like, 'Matt, are you remembering yourself as Kevin Costner?'" he said..

As for their additional gigs as extras, Affleck claimed he and Damon worked on 1988's Lemon Sky the film where Kevin Bacon met his wife, Kyra Sedgwick. "Believe it or not," he concluded, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

