Ben Affleck returns for action-packed sequel in 'The Accountant 2'

Washington [US], January 23 : Ben Affleck is back on the big screen in the highly anticipated sequel to his 2016 hit action film 'The Accountant'.

Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the first look at 'The Accountant 2', bringing Affleck back in the lead role alongside Jon Bernthal.

The sequel is set to continue the high-stakes, action-packed journey of Christian Wolff, a highly skilled and estranged figure with a complex past, as per People magazine.

In 'The Accountant 2,' Christian Wolff (played by Affleck) is pulled out of hiding after someone close to him is killed by mysterious assassins.

To uncover the truth and solve the murder, Wolff enlists the help of his estranged, but lethal, brother Brax (played by Bernthal).

The movie will see the return of JK Simmons as Ray King, the director of the Treasury Department's financial crimes bureau, who also appeared in the original film.

The film's synopsis teases an intense and emotional storyline, "Christian Wolff is brought out of hiding by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) after someone close to them is killed by unknown assassins. To solve the murder, Wolff must recruit the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax," as per People magazine.

'The Accountant 2' will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8 before hitting theaters on April 25.

However, not all characters from the first film will be returning, with Anna Kendrick, Jeffrey Tambor, Jean Smart, and John Lithgow not reprising their roles.

Directed again by Gavin O'Connor and written by Bill Dubuque, the sequel maintains the original's gritty action and emotional depth.

Affleck is also producing the film alongside longtime collaborator Matt Damon through their production company Artists Equity.

Their production company has previously worked on projects like 2023's 'Air' and the Jennifer Lopez documentary 'The Greatest Love Story Never Told'.

Filming for 'The Accountant 2' took place in the spring of 2024, during which Affleck's marriage to actress Jennifer Lopez ended in divorce in August 2024. The divorce was finalized in January 2025.

