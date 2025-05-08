Ben Affleck shares "empathy" with Britney Spears for difficulties during paparazzi frenzy

Washington DC [US], May 8 : Actor Ben Affleck shares his views on the paprazzi culture and said that he empathises with singer Britney Spears for her experience with paparazzi frenzy, reported People.

The Accountant 2 star, shared on an episode of the This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von podcast as quoted by People that he particularly had compassion for what Britney Spears, had to go through at the peak of the paparazzi frenzy.

"A long time ago, years and years ago, I really had a lot of empathy for Britney Spears because I remember it seemed like I mean [she's] not someone I knew or hung out with but just like everybody else you see all this s- that comes through," Affleck (52) recalled as quoted by People.

He continued, "But having had my own experiences myself, I knew these are people who are following her around at a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty," as quoted by People.

The actor said that he didn't "know" what Spears (43) was dealing with at the time since he didn't "know her," but he did understand "the cycle of having people harangue you and yell at you and hassle you and follow you" to create "a tizzy," as quoted by People.

The actor has been in the entertainment industry for decades.

Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck recalled meeting Kevin Costner alongside Matt Damon when they were working as extras.

Affleck and Damon started their career in the entertainment industry as film extras. During their recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Affleck responded to Kevin, stating he recalled him and Damon while they were working on the 1989 film, 'Field of Dreams' as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Field of Dreams' is a 1989 sports fantasy drama film written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, and based on Canadian novelist W P Kinsella's 1982 novel Shoeless Joe.

The film stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) and the Chicago Black Sox. Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, and Burt Lancaster (in his final film role) also star.

"Kevin is being kind saying he remembers us because we were not memorable," he said, adding, "It's sweet of him to say that, but I'm pretty sure he remembers the actors with lines."

Ben Affleck is known for his roles in movies like 'Good Will Hunting', Argo and others.

