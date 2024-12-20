Ben Schwartz on ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’: Bit like Avengers, but maybe more colourful

Mumbai, Dec 20 Ben Schwartz, who is the voice behind Sonic the Hedgehog, has reflected on Team Sonic and their strengths. He went on to say that it is a bit like ‘Avengers’, but maybe more colourful.

Reflecting on Team Sonic and their unique strengths, Schwartz shared, “Team Sonic is Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. Sonic brings the speed and attitude, Tails brings the brains and flight, and Knuckles brings the brawn.”

He shared that they are best friends and support each other, which Schwartz said is a “big thing.”

“And they use their unique abilities to combine into one big force of kicking butt. A bit like the Avengers, but maybe more colourful.”

Talking about which Avengers characters he believes each member of Team Sonic resembles, Schwartz said: “Knuckles would be Hulk. Tails would be Iron Man because he’s got the know-how and inventing skills of Tony Stark.”

He said: “And because Sonic is so young and has such (a) great attitude, he’d be Spider-Man.”

Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

“Sonic The Hedgehog” is set to release on January 3, 2025 in 2D and 4Dx.

Talking about Schwartz, he is best known for his recurring role as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on the series “Parks and Recreation”, “House of Lies”, and his voice roles as Randy Cunningham in “Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja”, Dewey Duck in “DuckTales”, and Leonardo in “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”.

His film career also includes roles in Peep World; Everybody's Fine; The Other Guys; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Walk; This Is Where I Leave You; Standing Up, Falling Down; and Flora & Ulysses.

