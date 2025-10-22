Ben Stiller gives advice to comedians amid "challenging" times for comedy during Trump's second term

New York [US], October 22 : Actor, director, and producer Ben Stiller has shared his thoughts on the state of comedy, calling the current climate a "challenging" one for comedians in the wake of President Donald Trump's second term in office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stiller, in a recent interview with a British magazine during the promotion of his new Apple TV documentary 'Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,' reflected on the difficulties comedians face today.

"We live in a world where taking chances with comedy is more challenging," Stiller said. "You're seeing that front and center in our country."

Stiller also offered advice to comedians, encouraging them to stay true to their craft and continue using humor to make powerful statements amid challenging times.

"But I think it's important that comedians keep doing what they're doing, speaking truth to power and being free to say what they want. That's the most important thing," he continued.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stiller's comments come after Disney temporarily suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month after receiving backlash over a comment made by host Jimmy Kimmel during his September 15 episode. The remark drew criticism online, including from FCC chair Brendan Carr.

Stiller was among several Hollywood figures who came to Kimmel's defense, writing on X, "This isn't right."

The Zoolander star has often been outspoken about politics and previously voiced his support for Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election. He also participated in the "Unite For America" call hosted by Oprah Winfrey last year.

While Stiller has recently focused more on producing television projects, including the Emmy-winning drama 'Severance,' he remains popular for his comedy work in films like 'Zoolander,' 'Tropic Thunder,' 'Meet the Parents,'' and 'Night at the Museum.'

