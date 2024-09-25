Ben Stiller, Rivulet Films reunite for pickleball comedy 'The Dink'

Washington [US], September 25 : Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films and Rivulet Films are teaming up again for the pickleball comedy 'The Dink', following their previous collaboration on 'Nutcrackers', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Jake Johnson will star as a washed-up tennis player who, to save a struggling club and gain his father's approval, decides to play pickleball, a sport he vowed never to try. The film will also feature Mary Steenburgen and Ed Harris in supporting roles, while Ben Stiller and former tennis star Andy Roddick will make key appearances.

Josh Greenbaum is set to direct The Dink, which is based on an original screenplay by Sean Clements. Production is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in November.

Johnson, who recently made his directorial debut with Self Reliance, will also serve as a producer on the project. Stiller and John Lesher will produce through Red Hour Films, alongside Rob Paris and Mike Witherill from Rivulet Films. Rivulet is financing the movie, with Rick Steele, Clements, and Greenbaum as executive producers.

Nutcrackers was Stiller's first acting role in a film since 2017, as he has mostly focused on directing and producing. The movie premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and was acquired by Hulu.

